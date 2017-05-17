Xiaomi Redmi 4 takeaways: A fine balance of software, hardware and design

China-based manufacturer on Tuesday updated its entry-level Redmi series with the launch of the in India. Successor to the already famous Redmi 3S, the latest carries the legacy forward by offering a very efficient 4100mAh battery in a compact design form. The smartphone, priced at Rs 6,999, will be available from noon on May 23 on India, com and home.

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM features a 5-inch HD screen enclosed in a metal body. The screen is covered with a 2.5D curved glass that adds to the overall design language of the The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, which is an octa-core SoC, coupled with an Adreno 505 GPU. The supports 4G LTE and out of the box, covering all-India LTE bands.



Key features:



Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Octa-core processor

4100mAh battery that can last for 2 days under regular usage

13MP PDAF (phase detection autofocus) camera, 5MP, f/2.0 front with Beautify mode

5-inch HD display

Metal body with fingerprint sensor. 2.5D curved glass

Dual SIM (3-choose-2 hybrid SIM tray)

LTE and support

Three variants: 2GB RAM + 16GB Flash, 3GB + 32GB, and 4GB + 64GB

Up to 128GB microSD expandable storage

Available in Black and Gold colours

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0

On the camera front, the sports a 13 megapixel rear camera assisted with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) for faster focusing. The camera is capable to record 1080P full HD video. On the front, there is a 5MP, f/2.0 aperture camera that features beautification mode for clearer selfies.

The boots Android 6.0.1 with MIUI 8 on the top. However, the device can be upgraded to Android Nougat preview that will further be upgraded to Nougat version very soon.

The has been launched in three variants -- 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, 3GB + 32GB, and 4GB + 64GB. All the variants feature expandable card slot that can take microSD card of up to 128GB.

The 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM variant of the is priced at INR 6,999, and 3GB + 32GB variant will be available for INR 8,999. The 4GB + 64GB variant will be launched at INR 10,999 by the end of June.