Xiaomi unveils bezel-less 'Mi MIX 2' smartphone; launch in India soon

China-based electronics giant Xiaomi has launched the Mi MIX 2, a bezel-less smartphone designed on the concept of Mi MIX device that was introduced last year. In addition, the company also launched Mi Note 3, which sports a dual-camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera, and new Mi Notebook Pro.

The Mi MIX 2 is built on the foundation of the original concept. But the new smartphone is now 11.9 per cent smaller than its predecessor and has a 5.99-inch screen in an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The second-generation Mi MIX smartphone uses a hidden speaker instead of piezoelectric speaker solution that was used in original concept. The Mi MIX 2 continues using the ultrasonic proximity sensor, which allows the device to fade into the background, while the focus is entirely on the screen.

The Mi MIX 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and uses Sony IMX386 sensor in its 12-megapixel primary camera that supports 4-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), which reduces the effect of handshake or motion, so images and videos remain sharp.

Soon after the launch, Manu Kumar Jain, Vice-President Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India confirmed through his official Twitter channel that the Mi MIX 2 is coming to India soon.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

The second dual-camera offering from Xiaomi is an enhanced version of its flagship Mi 6 smartphone that was launched earlier this year. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display and a larger 3,500 mAh battery.





Mi Notebook Pro is a high-performance laptop equipped with Intel Quad-core processor and 'NVIDIA GeForce MX150' graphics, which delivers smooth gaming experience with stunning visuals.

The 15.6-inch laptop comes with full-HD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the touchpad for easy unlocking of the laptop.

The dual camera setup in Mi Note 3 utilises wide angle and telephoto lenses that gives users the ability to shoot portraits with out-of-focus backgrounds. The 16-megapixel front camera captures light better with less image noise thanks to large 2μm pixels, achieved by combining multiple pixels on the image sensor into one. The Beautify feature gets an upgrade in Mi Note 3 with an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm for more natural selfies. Mi Note 3 also has a new unlocking method through AI-based facial recognition, so unlocking the phone is just like taking a selfie.

The company also announced Mi MIX 2 Special Edition, which has a ceramic unibody and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

