Business Standard

XSEED Education looks to triple reach by 2020

XSEED looks to improve teachers and learning among schoolchildren in independent schools

Raghu Krishnan 

School-learning systems provider XSEED Education has said it is planning to grow more than three times to cover 10,000 schools by 2020 as it looks to improve teachers and learning among schoolchildren in independent schools in the country.

XSEED, which covers more than 3,000 schools with its interactive learning and assessment books, has as its customers four out of five schools in South India. It covers a million students through 75,000 teachers. 

The move is to expand penetration in schools and engage with students both through books as well as digital content.

“Most children need personalised training. Now technology can give the privilege to every child at low costs,” said Ashish Rajpal, founder of XSEED.

The books prepared by XSEED align with the syllabi of both the ICSE and CBSE as well as the boards in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. 

The firm is investing in building digital content and acquired two years ago the online education and learning management business of Pleolabs, a New Delhi-based education technology start-up.


