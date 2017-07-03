XSEED Education looks to triple reach by 2020

School-learning systems provider XSEED Education
has said it is planning to grow more than three times to cover 10,000 schools
by 2020 as it looks to improve teachers and learning among schoolchildren in independent schools
in the country.
XSEED, which covers more than 3,000 schools
with its interactive learning and assessment books, has as its customers four out of five schools
in South India. It covers a million students through 75,000 teachers.
The move is to expand penetration in schools
and engage with students both through books as well as digital content.
“Most children need personalised training. Now technology can give the privilege to every child at low costs,” said Ashish Rajpal, founder of XSEED.
The books prepared by XSEED
align with the syllabi of both the ICSE and CBSE as well as the boards in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.
The firm is investing in building digital content and acquired two years ago the online education
and learning management business of Pleolabs, a New Delhi-based education
technology start-up.
