Yahoo truly dead? CEO Marissa to resign, co to be named Altaba

said Monday that it would rename itself Inc and Chief Executive Officer would step down from the board after the closing of its deal with Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N).

has a deal to sell its core internet business, which includes its digital advertising, email and media assets, to Verizon for $4.83 billion.

The terms of that deal could be amended - or the transaction may even be called off - after last year disclosed two separate data breaches; one involving some 500 million customer accounts and the second involving over a billion.

Verizon executives have said that while they see a strong strategic fit with Yahoo, they are still investigating the data breaches.

Five other directors would also resign after the deal closes, said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The remaining directors will govern Altaba, a holding company whose primary assets will be a 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding and 35.5 percent stake in Japan.

The new company also named Eric Brandt chairman of the board, effective Jan. 9