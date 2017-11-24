JUST IN
Yamaha launches MT-09 superbike with 847 cc engine, ABS at Rs 10.88 lakh

The new bike has been constructed with excellent rigidity balance that contributes towards it's power delivery

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo courtesy: Wikipedia

Yamaha Motor on Friday launched a new version of its superbike Yamaha MT-09, priced at Rs 10.88 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi).

The new Yamaha MT-09 is powered by a newly developed 847 cc, 3-Cylinder engine. It is also equipped with anti-lock braking system (ABS) technology, the company said in a statement.


Yamaha Motor India Sales senior vice-president, sales and marketing, Roy Kurian said, "The new MT-09 will reiterate Yamaha's commitment to offer in India the very best mix of Yamaha's superior expertise coupled with its unique flair for innovation."

The new bike has been constructed with excellent rigidity balance that contributes towards the bike's agile handling performance and power delivery, he added.

The company is targeting youngsters who are stepping up from 600 cc sports model or those who are thinking for downsizing from a large-displacement model.

This model will be imported as a completely built unit by India Yamaha Motor, the statement said.

First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 13:59 IST

