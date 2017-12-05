JUST IN
Yamaha Motor rolls out updated YZF-R1 in India at Rs 20.7 lakh

Powered by a 998-cc engine, the bike can develop a peak power of 200 HP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Yamaha YZF-R1. Photo: Twitter
India Yamaha Motor on Tuesday launched an updated version of its superbike YZF-R1 priced at Rs 20.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company would import the model as a completely built unit (CBU), India Yamaha Motor (IYM) said in a statement.

Powered by a 998-cc engine, the bike can develop a peak power of 200 HP.

"The new YZF-R1 model will strengthen Yamaha in its superbike segment in the Indian market," Yamaha Motor India Sales Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Roy Kurian said.

The bike inherits its technology from Yamaha's racing machine YZR-M1, he added.

"This model also highlights Yamaha's improved aerodynamics which posts it closer to the MotoGP attributes, and which is a rare potential available in today's market," Kurian said.

Yamaha plans to increase its market share in supersports segment as the new YZF-R1 is expected to attract the younger racing enthusiasts, he added.

First Published: Tue, December 05 2017. 16:10 IST

