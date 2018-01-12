Yamaha Motor unveils new 149 cc FZS-FI bike priced at Rs 86,042

India Motor (IYM) on Friday launched an all-new version of its FZS-FI priced at Rs 86,042 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new FZS-FI is equipped with improved braking system and enhances performance efficiency, the company said in a statement. Powered by 149 cc, air cooled 4-stroke engine, the model has 220 mm hydraulic single rear disc brake and 282 mm front brake, thus improving stability and control, it added. Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd, Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Roy Kurian said the FZ series has gained over a million customers in India since its launch nearly ten years ago and the new version will add to its popularity.' Stating that the company has retained the model's popular features like "build and appearance, superior engine technology, fuel mileage and suspension", he said, "the new additions will excite the present and new customers".