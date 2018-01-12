JUST IN
Yamaha Motor unveils new 149 cc FZS-FI bike priced at Rs 86,042

The new FZS-FI is equipped with improved braking system and enhances performance efficiency, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Friday launched an all-new version of its 149 cc motorcycle FZS-FI priced at Rs 86,042 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new FZS-FI is equipped with improved braking system and enhances performance efficiency, the company said in a statement. Powered by 149 cc, air cooled 4-stroke engine, the model has 220 mm hydraulic single rear disc brake and 282 mm front brake, thus improving stability and control, it added. Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd, Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Roy Kurian said the FZ series has gained over a million customers in India since its launch nearly ten years ago and the new version will add to its popularity.' Stating that the company has retained the model's popular features like "build and appearance, superior engine technology, fuel mileage and suspension", he said, "the new additions will excite the present and new customers".

First Published: Fri, January 12 2018. 16:01 IST

