YC Deveshwar may get a Rs 1 cr monthly pay; ITC to seek shareholders' nod

Ltd, at its forthcoming annual general meeting, will be placing before its shareholders a proposal to approve a of Rs 12 crore per annum to Y C Deveshwar, its This is in addition to the he is entitled to as of the company.

As per the company, non-executive directors are entitled to by way of for each financial year, ranging between Rs 30-60 lakh.

Apart from the proposed Rs 1 crore per month salary, it is proposed that Deveshwar will get a rent-free furnished accommodation, medical expenses for self, spouse, and a chauffeur driven company car for personal use.

“In addition to coverage under personal accident insurance and sitting fees for attending the meetings of the board/committees thereof, Deveshwar would be entitled to by way of ranging between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 60 lakh for each financial year,” a company notice on the BSE said.

However, he will not be getting company’s stock option under his current mentorship role. Last year, he got 2,70,000 ordinary shares of Rs 1 each, which pulled up his total holding to 6,80,000 ordinary shares of Rs1 each.

As per the company’s annual report of financial year 2016-17, Deveshwar had earned a of Rs 21.17 crore, of which Rs 17.99 crore (including Rs 4.10 crore towards leave encashment on retirement) was paid to him as the executive chairman till February 4 this year and another Rs 3.18 crore was paid as chairman and from February 5, which is subject to shareholder’s approval.

During FY16, Deveshwar’s stood at Rs 13.73 crore.

In the last annual general meeting, shareholders had approved that Deveshwar will be entitled to additional and benefits as may be determined by the board, subject to approval of the members.

In February last year, had said that Deveshwar would be retiring from his executive role but will continue in a non-executive capacity to guide future leadership. For the first time, split the post of the chairman and the became the CEO, effective February 5, 2017, while Deveshwar became the the same day.

It is also proposed that Puri’s will be revised to Rs 3.24 crore per annum with a performance bonus not exceeding 300 per cent of basic/consolidated

During FY17, he earned an annual of Rs 169.12 lakh as compared to Rs 34.35 lakh during FY16.

keeps pay capped for 9th year

chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, kept his annual capped at Rs 15 crore for the ninth year on the trot and did not even take that were given to other BS Reporter