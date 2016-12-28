Year End Special: Top 6 bikes launched in 2016

Here are the six most spectacular bike launches for the Indian two-wheeler industry in 2016

The year 2016 has been an action-packed one for India’s two-wheeler market. From the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which the makers claim is India’s first all-terrain motorbike, to the Bajaj V12, made from the steel of the iconic INS Vikrant naval ship – there have been several interesting two-wheeler launches for the domestic market.



As the year draws to a close, Business Standard bring you the six most spectacular bike launches that the Indian two-wheeler market witnessed this year:



#1. Triumph Bonneville T100



Inspired by the iconic ’59 Bonneville, the T100 models have their own character incorporating more of the original Bonneville DNA, along with stunning finishes, features and details of the larger Bonneville T120. The T100, with a 900cc high-torque Bonneville engine, offers a thrilling performance, delivers greater torque, better fuel economy and a rich deep exhaust note.



The dedicated T100 chassis and suspension work together to provide a smooth ride, along with easy, neutral handling and sensitive incorporation of rider-focused technology. You also have anti-lock braking system, traction control and a torque-assist clutch to give that extra level of comfort and control.



The T100 is available in beautiful classic and stylish contemporary colours and there are over 150 accessories available to personalise the bike.



# 2. Bajaj Dominar 400



The Dominar 400 takes powertrain performance to a new level. The bike is equipped with a 373cc, fuel injected, triple-spark 4-valve DTS-i engine that provides exceptional performance across rev band. With the advance liquid-cooling system and air flow design, the bike stays cool even on long rides.



Fully loaded with advanced features like a slipper clutch and anti-lock braking system, the bike adds an element of thrill to every ride and on every terrain.



Bajaj Auto’s first break from the ‘Pulsar’ lineage for a premium bike, the Domainar is competing with Royal Enfield bikes, which have been dominating the 300cc plus segment for long.



#3. Royal Enfield Himalayan



A next-generation offering from the Royal Enfield stable, the Himalayan is a step ahead in the right direction. The bike features long-travel suspension and natural upright riding position, besides a durable and torquey engine that offers outstanding versatility and all-day comfort to the rider.



The RE-equipped Himalayan, with all latest technologies – from mono shock absorber at the rear to advanced semi-digital tachometer, oil cooled engine and add-on accessories option – has been a hit among riders in 2016.



#4. Tork T6X



The Tork T6X, the company claims, is India’s first electric performance motorcycle built after 7 years of rigorous and exhaustive research & development. The bike offers a host of features never seen before in commuter bikes, and these make it one of the best innovative bikes of 2016.



The is engineered to cruise at a speed of 100 kmph cruising speed. The bike has a powerful battery that helps cover 100 km before the battery needs a charge again. Also, the battery can be charged by up to 80% in just 60 minutes.



Managing all the jobs is the Tork Intuitive Response Operating System, or ‘TIROS’, an intelligence system to monitor every ride, power management, real-time power consumption and range forecasts. TIROS also updates and incorporates new features automatically via the cloud, making the a truly smart motorbike.



#5. Bajaj V12



Made from the metal of the glorious INS Vikrant naval ship, the is powered by a 150cc DTS-I engine, with a 5-speed gearbox. Though the bike has nothing exceptional, it is the metal of the INS Vikrant differentiates it from the rest.



The bike features a pumped-up fuel tank, wide and large tyres, thunderous exhaust, large disk brakes at the front, a powerful 60W headlamp, bold masculine graphics, classic LED tail lamp, and double spoke alloy wheels.



#6. Honda CB Hornet 160R



Replacing the Honda CB Trigger, Honda CB Hornet 150R, with its sharp and sporty styling and muscular and bold looks. The bike is the most powerful in its segment and a perfect combination of performance and fuel efficiency – something the Indian customer simply loves.



The bike features a bold naked look, coupled with a powerful 162cc engine that delivers sleek performance across the rev band. The engine, along with a 5-speed gearbox, is butter-smooth and has enough torque distributed across gears.









