Year End Specials: Branding on the double lane

For marketers, the tantalising challenge is to spot the next big trend and grab a seat on that trend-train to reach the prized destination of increased sales.

But for every trend today there is a counter-trend, for every force driving consumer behaviour in one direction, there is a counter-force. The challenge is therefore not as simple as identifying the newest “trend” but to recognise the dynamics of these counter-balancing forces while respecting consumers’ need for resolution when faced with apparently contradictory motivators. Here then is a shortlist ...