Year End Specials: Indian companies tap data to chart their future

Sam Santosh is building a data company. The genomics information that he and his firm MedGenome collect of patients from diagnostic labs across the country will form the base. The more genomics data of Indian population that he collects for tests at diagnostic labs, the stronger will be his database.

The data will be used for research: to identify markers for diseases treatment and help drug firms make medicines quicker and cheaper. “Anybody can put in equipment (for genome testing). The real moat against others is that we will have lots of data and population ...