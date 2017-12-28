Year in review: Top 5 premium bikes of 2017

The premium 200 cc to 300 cc segment is one of the fastest-growing segments in India. The year 2017 saw some of the very good products – sleek new launches and worthy upgrades – coming up in this segment.

From naked street fighters to full-faired entry-level sports bikes, here is a look at the top 5 premium bikes of 2017.

1. TVS RR310

310R Photo: Official website ended the year on a high by introducing the company’s first full-faired sports bike, the RR 310. The bike shares its technology with the G 310 R, and is developed at TVS' manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Unlike the offering, the RR 310 is fully faired and boasts a slightly higher top speed. The RR 310 uses a reverse-inclined 312 cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 33.5 bhp of power, and 27.3 Nm of peak torque matted with top-notch components. Priced at Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS RR 310 is a brilliant performer in the entry-level sports bike segment.

2. Yamaha FZ25

Yamaha FZ25 Photo: Official website finally launched the Yamaha FZ25, a 250 cc extending the popular FZ series. Powered by a 249 cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 20 bhp of power and 20 Nm of peak torque, the bike is well built and has a great road presence. Priced at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Yamaha FZ25 offers a comfortable ride quality for daily commuting as well as for occasional trips.

3. KTM 250 Duke

KTM Duke 250 Photo: Official website Earlier in 2017, KTM gave a pleasant surprise by introducing the With a design as stylish as its bigger siblings, the is a slightly affordable alternative to the 390 Duke. The has a 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 29.6 bhp of power and 24 Nm of peak torque, offering the best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, with a kerb weight of 161 kg. Priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the is a very good option in the 250cc segment.

4. Benelli 302R

Photo: Official website DSK Benelli introduced the Benelli 302R, a full-faired version of the Benelli 300. The bike is powered by the same 300 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 38 bhp of power and 26.5 Nm of peak torque. With a kerb weight of 198 kg, the parallel-twin engine needs high revs to extract good performance. With a hefty price tag of Rs 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it isn’t an affordable entry-level sports bike, but its relaxed performance, exquisite ride quality and a superb exhaust note make the 302R an attractive proposition.

5. KTM 390 Duke