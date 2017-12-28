Year of consolidation for start-ups

If 2016 was a wake-up call for start-ups when funding dried and investors turned wary, 2017 proved a return to the basics. The consolidation that began last year gathered steam, leading to better market structures, lower competition and stronger survivors. ‘‘All verticals will have two players or at best three, says Suchi Mukherjee, founder & chief executive officer (CEO), LimeRoad.

The online fashion space had several players but many have shut down (ABOF) or shrunk their business (Voonik). It was a similar script in food delivery, on-demand services or horizontal ...