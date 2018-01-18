YES Bank posts 22% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 10.76 bn; NII jumps 27%

Private sector lender YES Bank’s third-quarter rose 22 per cent over the year-ago period, backed by rise in interest and fee income. The bank’s rose to Rs 10.76 billion in the quarter ended December, compared with Rs 8.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. The bank's net interest income, or the interest earned minus interest expended, rose 26.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 18.88 billion.

The net interest margin, the difference between the yield on advances and cost of fund, stood at 3.5 per cent.

The deposit and credit grew at 29.7 per cent and 46.5 per cent respectively in the full-year period.

The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) for the quarter was 19.5 per cent against 16.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, in the present quarter, stood at 1.72 per cent and at 1.82 per cent in the September quarter.