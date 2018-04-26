Yes Bank Q4 net rises 29% to Rs 12 bn; interest income increases 23%

Private sector lender on Thursday reported a rise of 29 per cent in standalone net at Rs 11.79 billion in the March quarter, 2017-18.

The had logged a net of Rs 9.14 billion during January-March of 2016-17.

Total income grew 27.8 per cent to Rs 71.63 billion as against Rs 56.06 billion in the same of 2016-17, the said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income was up 31.4 per cent at Rs 21.54 billion and non-interest income increased 13 per cent to Rs 14.21 billion during the reported

The net interest margin — a gauge of profitability — stood at 3.4 per cent in March quarter, down from 3.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

On yearly basis, the net (consolidated) of the was up 26.7 per cent to Rs 42.33 billion in 2017-18 as against Rs 33.39 billion in 2016-17.

Total income (consolidated) during the year grew to Rs 255.61 billion from Rs 206.42 billion in 2016-17.

The bank's board at a meeting on Thursday recommended a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share or 135 per cent per share for the year ended March 31, 2018, subject to approval of shareholders.

On asset front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the were lowered to 1.28 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2018 from 1.52 per cent at the end of 2016-17.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs or stood at Rs 26.26 billion by end of March 2018 as against Rs 20.16 billion by the end of the preceding year.

Net NPAs were 0.64 per cent of the net advances (Rs 13.12 billion), down from 0.81 per cent (Rs 10.72 billion) at the end of March 2017.

The board of directors also approved raising funds up to Rs 300 billion in rupee or foreign currency in one or more tranches by issuing bonds both in domestic or overseas markets.

The board also approved a proposal to raise up to $1 billion in one or more tranches by way of issuance of equity capital, subject to approval of shareholders.

On NPA divergence for 2016-17, there was a difference of Rs 63.55 billion in gross NPA divergence as the reported it at Rs 20.18 billion against RBI's assessment of Rs 83.73 billion.

Net NPA divergence was of Rs 48.19 billion with the reporting Rs 10.72 billion and the RBI assessing it at Rs 58.91 billion.

Thus the adjusted net for the year ended March 31, 2017 was put at Rs 23.16 billion from its earlier reported figure of Rs 33.30 billion.

The private sector lender said its exposure to the gems and jewellery sector was 1.4 per cent as on March 31, 2018, down from 1.6 per cent as on December 31, 2017.

For iron and steel sector it remained static at 2 per cent, for telecom it came down to 2.2 per cent (March 2018) from 2.3 per cent (December 2017) while for non-renewable electricity generation it stood at 2.7 per cent from 3.4 per cent.

Overall sequentially, there was a fall in exposure to sensitive sectors at 8.3 per cent by end of March 2018 from 9.3 per cent at December-end 2017.

Stock of closed at Rs 352.05, up 8.26 per cent on BSE.

