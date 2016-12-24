YES Bank raises Rs 3k cr from bonds

Company
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Private sector YES Bank on Saturday said it has raised Rs 3,000 crore from bonds to fund business expansion.

With this capital raising, the bank’s Tier-I Capital Ratio will be at 12 per cent including profits and adjusted for pro-rata dividends, YES Bank said.

The Basel-III compliant additional Tier-1 (AT1) Bonds will be listed on the BSE and its proceeds will qualify for Basel III Tier-I Capital. The bonds, carrying a coupon rate of 9.50 per cent, witnessed participation from insurance companies, mutual funds, pension funds, provident funds, banks amongst others.

