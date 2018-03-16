Yes Bank sells 2% shares in Fortis Healthcare, stake down to 15%

Private sector lender has sold 2.17 per cent stake in Fortis Healthcare, out of over 17 per cent stake it acquired last month.

In a regulatory filing, said it had sold 11.2 million shares representing 2.17 per cent stake of in the open market between February 23 and March 15, 2018.

had acquired 17.31 per cent stake in following invocation of nearly 90 million pledged shares last month.

" has acquired 8,97,81,906 equity shares having nominal value of Rs 10 per share of the company pursuant to invocation of pledge on the said equity shares subsequent to default by promoter group in the credit facility provided by the bank," had said.

The shares were acquired by on February 16, consequent upon invocation of pledge on these shares, it added.

On February 15, the Supreme Court lifted its stay on sale of shares of pledged with banks by the promoters Singh brothers ( and Shivinder Mohan Singh) before August 31, allowing financial institutions, including Axis Bank and Yes Bank, to sell the pledged shares.

Subsequently, the stake of promoter firm Holdings along with promoters (Singh brothers) and other family entities have come down to 5.87 per cent from 34.43 per cent earlier.

Shares of were trading 1.25 per cent lower at Rs 158.20 apiece on BSE.