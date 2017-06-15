You can get 20% additional Reliance Jio data for free; here is how

Reliance Industries' smartphone brand Lyf is offering 20 per cent additional data to subscribers for one year on purchase of Lyf-branded smartphones. The move comes against the backdrop of a Counterpoint Research report revealing that the brand's market share declines to 2.5 per cent in Q1 of 2017, a high of 6.9 per cent in Q3 of 2016.



The offer is valid till March 31, 2018, and subscribers are eligible to avail of additional data on monthly recharges. For example, for Rs 309 you get 28 GB of high-speed 4G data, and 6 GB of additional 4G data if you are a user. Similarly, on a recharge of Rs 509 you get 56 GB of data and 12 GB of additional promotional data.

To avail of additional data, you need to purchase Reliance and insert a SIM card in the SIM 1 or primary slot. You could then recharge your number and an additional benefit will be credited to your account within 48 hours.

The Lyf brand is a smartphone-centric venture of Reliance Retail, owned by Reliance Jio’s parent The company offers affordable feature-rich VoLTE-enabled handsets, designed for optimal experience on the network.

In Q3 of 2016, the Lyf brand had become the fourth-largest smartphone brand in India and the success of the smartphones was directly associated with an increasing demand for services. Now, as the telecom market saturates and the bigger players in smartphone segment launch their product compatible with VoLTE, the overall share of hit an all-time low, prodding to change its strategy for the mobile devices wing.