You will soon get diesel delivered at your doorsteps, courtesy IOC

State-run oil marketing like (IOC) are likely to launch home delivery of diesel within two months, once Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso) comes up with a regulation in this regard.

“So far, there are no norms in place for home delivery of petrol and diesel. Peso is working on it and we would certainly like to go ahead with it once a regulation is in place. We are more aggressive on diesel, as it is a much safer fuel compared to petrol for handling,” said Sanjiv Singh, chairman of

The idea for home delivery of fuel was mooted by petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a meeting of the consultative committee of Members of Parliament in Srinagar early this year as the effort may increase digital transactions in the sector. “Peso is likely to come up with the regulations in two months and once it is in place, we will launch home delivery of diesel,” said B S Canth, director of marketing in The idea was floated in order to reduce the long queues outside fuel outlets and to get it delivered at doorsteps.