You have to find newer ways to work together & collaborate: Raji Ramaswamy

Raji Ramaswamy took over as chief executive officer of Contract Advertising in July last year. Part of the WPP group, Contract began as the second agency of J Walter Thompson in India thirty years ago and it has grown and evolved since then while continuing to be a part of the group.

In this interview with Viveat Susan Pinto, Ramaswamy along with her boss Tarun Rai, who is South Asia CEO of J Walter Thompson, highlights her priorities for the agency. Edited Excerpts: Where do you see Contract a few years from now? Ramasawamy: Contract is poised for growth. If we can provide exceptional ...