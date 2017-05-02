Company
You may soon get to watch premium videos from these sites on your Twitter

Twitter has entered into deals with 16 firms to bring premium videos on sports, news, entertainment

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Twitter on Tuesday announced that it would soon bring premium video content related to sports, news and entertainment to its platform.

The premium video content would be available in the form of exclusive live programmes, live games & events, live syndication, extensions of existing live deals, and new always-on live streaming content.

To begin with, Twitter has entered into deals with 16 partners to bring premium video content to its platform. The details of the same are as follows:

Sports

WNBA: The WNBA will live stream 20 regular-season games per year on Twitter in 2017, 2018 and 2019. 

MLBAM: In addition to weekly live MLB games that stream on Twitter this season, a new 3-hour weekly MLB programme will live stream exclusively on Twitter.

The Players’ Tribune:  #Verified, a new live show, exclusively on Twitter, featuring a modern forum for athletes to connect directly with fans 

PGA TOUR: The PGA TOUR will live stream 360 video of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during THE PLAYERS Championship

News

Bloomberg Media: Bloomberg will debut the first-ever 24/7 breaking news network that will be global, live, social and exclusively on Twitter. 

The Verge: Coming this fall, Circuit Breaker: The Verge's Gadget Show is a weekly live program that will review and experiment with the hottest gadgets everyone wants

BuzzFeed News: MorningFeed, a brand new morning news and current events show broadcast live on Twitter by BuzzFeed, will reach an audience that wakes up hungry for the latest in “fire Tweets.”

Cheddar: Cheddar’s Opening Bell is now streaming live daily at 9am ET from the New York Stock Exchange, bringing the day’s finance, tech and business news to viewers

Entertainment

Live Nation: Live Nation will deliver select Live Nation concerts and original content exclusively on Twitter.

IMG Fashion: IMG Fashion will bring exclusive runway shows and behind-the-scenes Fashion Week content for Twitter users, live, from New York, Milan, Paris, London and beyond 

Propagate:  #WhatsHappening is a new live daily, entertainment-driven, primetime show on everything in the world that embraces Twitter’s unique conversation.

