You may soon get to watch premium videos from these sites on your Twitter

WNBA: The WNBA will live stream 20 regular-season games per year on Twitter in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
MLBAM: In addition to weekly live MLB games that stream on Twitter this season, a new 3-hour weekly MLB programme will live stream exclusively on Twitter.
The Players’ Tribune: #Verified, a new live show, exclusively on Twitter, featuring a modern forum for athletes to connect directly with fans
PGA TOUR: The PGA TOUR will live stream 360 video of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during THE PLAYERS Championship
Bloomberg Media: Bloomberg will debut the first-ever 24/7 breaking news network that will be global, live, social and exclusively on Twitter.
The Verge: Coming this fall, Circuit Breaker: The Verge's Gadget Show is a weekly live program that will review and experiment with the hottest gadgets everyone wants
BuzzFeed News: MorningFeed, a brand new morning news and current events show broadcast live on Twitter by BuzzFeed, will reach an audience that wakes up hungry for the latest in “fire Tweets.”
Cheddar: Cheddar’s Opening Bell is now streaming live daily at 9am ET from the New York Stock Exchange, bringing the day’s finance, tech and business news to viewers
Live Nation: Live Nation will deliver select Live Nation concerts and original content exclusively on Twitter.
IMG Fashion: IMG Fashion will bring exclusive runway shows and behind-the-scenes Fashion Week content for Twitter users, live, from New York, Milan, Paris, London and beyond
Propagate: #WhatsHappening is a new live daily, entertainment-driven, primetime show on everything in the world that embraces Twitter’s unique conversation.
