N Chandrasekaran, CEO, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and chairman designate on Wednesday rubbished the concerns surrounding the due to regulatory changes in the US. He also said the constant comparison to product is also not fair.

Chandrasekaran, who otherwise is extremely guarded in his comments, defended the nature of the industries focus. When asked why could not become a products company and continued to focus on cost arbitrage, he said: “Let’s not rubbish IT services We should celebrate it. If you link it to labour arbitrage, you’d be doing great injustice and you would be talking 1980’s and not 2017.

“Instead of asking us why we didn’t build another Windows, you should ask Microsoft why they didn’t build another TCS,” Chandrasekaran added.

The $150-billion is facing fresh concerns over regulatory uncertainty in the US and impact of Brexit add to this the challenge of a digital transition. But, even these concerns were rubbished by him.



“Every time there is a regulation change or a perceived challenge, whether it is H1B or increase in visa fee, people talk about being in trouble. I want to categorically say it is the most exciting to be in,” he said while speaking at the Nasscom India Leadership Forum.

He said there is ample opportunity for the and the current digital transformation will only help expand the industries opportunity pie. “I do not believe for a moment if anyone says there is turbulence in the There is no turbulence it is only opportunity,” he added.

Chandrasekaran said that this is the most exciting time for the when almost every is getting reimagined, redefined and embedded with technology. “The demand that you’ll see isexponential. And it will always be about tweaking of business models. There are so many parameters we need to play with. It is almost like a cricket pitch, where an occasional ball will do something,” said he.

However, he did agree that the current change needs reskilling of talent. “You need to build skills, hire the right talent and re-engineer senior people towards agile way of doing business,” Chandrasekaran said.

The company which has an employee base of 378,497 and of this almost 190,000 have been equipped with digital capabilities. Nasscom also said the which hires a total 3.9 million people has managed to reskilled 3-3.5 million people on digital.