You will need an 'invite' to buy OnePlus 5; read all about the specs here

Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up for the launch of its much-awaited flagship 5 on June 22. According to latest reports, the smartphone might bring back the invite system that requires people to have an invite to be able to buy a device.

The 5 is scheduled to launch in India on June 22 at an event organised in NSCI Dome, Mumbai. is selling to eager fans for Rs 999 invites that give them entry to the unveiling event along with a few other rewards such as T-shirts, travel backpack, and sunglasses. The interesting bit that comes with the event invite is the mention of “Invite holders will receive a 5 invite code at the launch event” suggesting the return of the much-criticised OnePlus invite system back for the sale of 5.

The internet is abuzz as fresh information about the upcoming smartphone keeps pouring in and the new information in the form of benchmark test report confirms almost all the major specifications of the device.

5 specifications Source: com Recently, a True-tech.net report mentioned the price quoting "reliable sources" and said 5 would be launched with two storage and RAM variants – 64GB/6GB and 128GB/8GB. According to the report, the base model, with 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, might be priced at Rs 32,999, while the premium version with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM could retail at Rs 37,999.

A teaser image posted on microblogging site Twitter by showed that the 5 smartphone would have dual rear cameras placed horizontal at the top left of the device. It also revealed that the upcoming smartphone might offer black as a colour option.

Of late, has been teasing the upcoming flagship through subtle tweets and images on other social media channels. Not much information has been divulged yet about the device, except CEO confirming that the phone would use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Pete, who did not seem to be willing to wait until the official launch of the device, had on Wednesday taken to Weibo, the Chinese counterpart of Twitter, to share a photograph purportedly clicked using 5. The photography was posted with a message -- “What a purely clear sky! See you at 10:00 am tomorrow. Good night.” – that suggests some more announcements might be coming from before the actual launch date.

It is not just the company CEO who has been sending out teaser before the actual launch of the device. Amazon India, which is official online sales partner of devices, also put up a promotion page for 5. According to popular tipster Evan Blass, the source code of the Amazon promotion page revealed that the upcoming smartphone would feature a whopping 8 GB of RAM.

The 5 looks promising, after the company added to its fame in the Indian smartphone market with its ‘flagship killer’ smartphones 3 and 3T. We look forward to the actual launch and hope that the company would price the upcoming flagship competitively.