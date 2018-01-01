YourQuote: Share your feelings on the tip

Everyone has a story to tell. A platform to express oneself in a language that one is comfortable with is key.

YourQuote, a mobile-based and user-generated original content and digital community platform is serving the purpose. Harsh Snehanshu, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company, sensed the dearth of a mobile-friendly content platform that allowed users to express themselves in their language. It led to the birth of Bengaluru-based YourQuote in August 2016. With friend Ashish Singh, he developed such a platform ...