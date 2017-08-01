YouTube looks to double user base in India, take it to 800 million

YouTube, the video platform of Google, says it expects its user base to double to over 800 million, as more consumers, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas, are getting access to the affordable internet that would help them access videos on their mobile phones.

India has over 930 million mobile subscribers, of which over 300 million use smartphones. For YouTube, 85 per cent of the content is consumed on a mobile, which has seen a fourfold increase over the last year.

"India is one of the most exciting markets and global leadership is interested in India," Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director- Asia Pacific. " The growth will be led by rural markets, which has been growing more than urban market."

Reliance Jio has seen its user base at nearly 110 million. Its push to target low-income users with a feature phone that allows users to access video content is expected to increase video consumption in the country.

which has been relying on advertising revenue till now in India, may look at subscription based revenue going forward. Today only US and Korea are the two markets, which have got subscription based revenue.

"As the market evolves, we may look at this model in India," said Vidyasagar.

The content which is offered through subscription model is advertisement free and the user can even see it offline.

has also started working with production houses Red Chilli, and UTV, besides the producers of Bahubali to ensure video content that they produced is not illegally uploaded on the platform and curb piracy.

The company which claimed that it has saved nearly $1 billion for Hollywood movies last year now working with Indian producers.