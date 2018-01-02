YouTube plays an Indian tune

As more and more Indian users access YouTube in languages other than English and Hindi, Google is using data and technology to create a platform that helps advertisers maximize the return on digital ad spends.

Apart from providing more and more content in multiple languages, YouTube is wooing advertisers with products that address the specific needs of regional consumers and ease the process of purchase fulfilment. “By 2020, almost 62 per cent of Internet users in India will not be proficient in English. Local language search queries in India are growing 10 ...