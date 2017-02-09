YouTube rolls out mobile live streaming option for those with 10k followers

Video creators can now live stream their videos on YouTube, as the streaming site rolled out a mobile feature on Thursday for with at least 10,000 followers.



The mobile live stream feature, which was so far available to select users like The Young Turks, AIB, Alex Wassabi, and SacconeJolys, will now be accessible to all uploaders with more than 10,000 And it will soon be made available for other users as well, the company said.



The live stream feature, which can be accessed through the company's mobile application, will have the same features as the existing videos.



"Mobile has been built directly into the mobile app. All you have to do to start streaming is open YouTube, hit the capture button, and you're live! Streamed videos will have all the same features as regular videos," the company said.



Creators from more than 20 countries including India can also earn money from their videos using a new monetisation tool named 'Super Chat'.



For the viewers, the tool would be useful in "standing out " from the crowd and get a creator's attention by purchasing chat messages that are highlighted in bright colors'.



The chat message will then stay pinned to the top for up to five hours, it said.



The monetisation tool will be available to viewers from more than 40 countries to purchase chat privileges.

Press Trust of India