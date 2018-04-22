Yumlane plans to sell million packs of frozen pizza slices, momos this year

Mumbai-based Medha Antani randomly picked two pizza packets of different varieties from a supermarket for her pizza-lover son, went home, heated in the oven and took a small bite. “And my family was indeed in yummmylane,” says Antani. She says flash-frozen Yumlane pizzas remained soft after heating and that she will try more varieties.

Founded by Hitesh Ahuja in 2016, Yumlane is a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) fresh food FMCG brand in the snacks space with products such as pizza and momo. According to the company, it does not add any preservative to ...