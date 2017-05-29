YuppTV bags sole digital rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 for Canada

In India, Star India has rights for TV broadcast, its OTT platform Hotstar for digital telecast

Over-the-top (OTT) platform has bagged exclusive digital rights for the 2017 for Canada and non-exclusive digital rights for Continental Europe. With the latest development, users in Canada and Continental Europe, excluding Germany, Switzerland and Austria, will be able to catch the tournament live on



In India, the rights lie with (for broadcast on TV) while its platform retains the rights to digital telecast.



Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV, said, “We are glad to bag the Digital Rights for the ICC Champions Trophy, 2017. It has been our constant endeavour to make it easier for users to access entertainment over the internet. Now, with the latest development, enthusiasts will be able to catch the intense cricketing action live on Since enjoys a cult following across the globe, we look forward to receiving a positive response from our customers”



The 2017 is going to witness eight top-ranking teams in the world to compete for the top spot. The event will commence on June 1 and culminate in the final on June 18.





BS Reporter