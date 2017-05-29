YuppTV bags sole digital rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 for Canada

Over-the-top (OTT) platform YuppTV has bagged exclusive digital rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 for Canada and non-exclusive digital rights for Continental Europe. With the latest development, YuppTV users in Canada and Continental Europe, excluding Germany, Switzerland and Austria, will be able to catch the tournament live on YuppTV.
In India, the rights lie with Star India (for broadcast on TV) while its OTT platform Hotstar retains the rights to digital telecast.
Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV, said, “We are glad to bag the Digital Rights for the ICC Champions Trophy, 2017. It has been our constant endeavour to make it easier for users to access entertainment over the internet. Now, with the latest development, cricket enthusiasts will be able to catch the intense cricketing action live on YuppTV. Since cricket enjoys a cult following across the globe, we look forward to receiving a positive response from our customers”
The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is going to witness eight top-ranking teams in the world to compete for the top spot. The event will commence on June 1 and culminate in the final on June 18.
