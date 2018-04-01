Zappfresh ensures supply of high-quality meat, bypassing butcher shops

Meat procured from local vendors and supermarkets is often from animals raised under the unhygienic and inhumane condition of common feedlots, and grossly overburdened slaughterhouses.

Animals in these common feedlots are treated with antibiotics to hide illnesses, growth hormones to increase production and other chemicals to increase shelf life, which may affect the health of consumers. Zappfresh, an online fresh meat brand run by Gurugram-based DSM Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd, provides a solution to this by ensuring that the meat reaching customers’ doorstep is hygienic and free ...