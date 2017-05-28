Zapty helps you manage projects in real time

Zapty is a subscription-based service, which offers its basic plan free of cost

Real-time collaboration between teams working across multiple divisions and geographical areas can be a challenge for businesses. Zapty’s cloud-based solution aims to tackle this problem. This is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for cloud-based work management which enables users to discover, manage and eventually automate processes. The business-to-business (B2B) firm provides software with collaboration on communication, document reviews, tracking, process discovery and workflow management. Co-founded in November 2014 by Arvind Agarwal, Sanjay Shah ...

Abhishek Jejani