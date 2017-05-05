Zara to open larger stores in India

fashion chain is looking at opening larger of 30,000-50,000 sq ft in the country. Its older have an average size of 20,000 sq ft. On Thursday, it opened its 51,300-sq ft store in Fort area of Mumbai, its largest in the country.

Zara, which opened its first store in India in 2010, has 20 now. It also planned to absorb smaller into bigger ones, wherein it would close smaller ones and take their merchandise, and absorb staff into larger ones, said Jesus Echevarria, chief communications and corporate affairs officer at Inditex, the parent firm of

"This is a global trend. We feel our customers are more comfortable in larger There is more on offer, spaces are wider and customers like that," Echevarria said.

When asked whether such large will make money, given the high rents and maintenance, Echevarria said the larger would bring in more customers and hence more business.

inked a record lease rental deal for the Fort store in Mumbai, where it would pay an annual rent of Rs 30 crore to Supariwala Exports, the owner of the building.

"We normally open two to three every year in India and that pace will continue," Echevarria said.

Zara's rival H&M, which entered India in October 2015, runs 16 and had lately opened of bigger sizes. The last store it opened was in Hyderabad, spread over 33,000 sq ft.