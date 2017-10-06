JUST IN
Zee Entertainment acquires 100% stake in 9X Media, INX Music for Rs 160 cr

Besides, the company has also bought remaining 26 per cent stake in Zee Turner Ltd for Rs 2.6 lakh, a 74 per cent subsidiary of the company

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd at the launch of new ditto TV in Mumbai (Pic: Suryakant Niwate)
Media conglomerate Zee Entertainment has acquired 100 per cent stake in two media entities, 9X Media and INX Music, in a Rs 160-crore cash deal.

Besides, the company has also bought remaining 26 per cent stake in Zee Turner Ltd for Rs 2.6 lakh, a 74 per cent subsidiary of the company.


The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd, in a meeting held today approved acquisition of 100 per cent stake in 9X Media PVt Ltd and INX Music Pvt Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing.

9X Media operates five music channels - 9XM (Hindi), 9X Jalwa (Hindi), 9X Jhakkas (Marathi), 9XO (English) and 9X Bajao (Hindi).

INX Music is a 70.85 per cent subsidiary of 9XM and engaged in the business of broadcasting a Punjabi music channel 9X Tashan, under its wholly owned subsidiary Paul Entertainment.

First Published: Fri, October 06 2017. 19:14 IST

