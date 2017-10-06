Zee Entertainment acquires 100% stake in 9X Media, INX Music for Rs 160 cr

Media conglomerate Entertainment has acquired 100 per cent stake in two media entities, and INX Music, in a Rs 160-crore deal.



Besides, the company has also bought remaining 26 per cent stake in Turner Ltd for Rs 2.6 lakh, a 74 per cent subsidiary of the company.



The board of Entertainment Enterprise Ltd, in a meeting held today approved of 100 per cent stake in PVt Ltd and INX Music Pvt Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing.operates five music channels - (Hindi), (Hindi), (Marathi), (English) and (Hindi).INX Music is a 70.85 per cent subsidiary of and engaged in the business of broadcasting a Punjabi music channel 9X Tashan, under its wholly owned subsidiary