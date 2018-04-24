Zee Entertainment looks to 'derisk business from broadcasting'

The Rs 66.5-billion Zee Entertainment Enterprises is on a roll. Last year, it dethroned Star to become India’s largest broadcaster by audience size on the back of its Hindi, Tamil and Marathi programming and the acquisition of Reliance’s Big TV.

The Rs 110-billion Star India has occupied the top position for about 15 years. Zee’s film business has finally hit a sweet spot, bringing in an estimated 10 per cent of its top line this year. Secret Superstar, which grossed Rs 90 million worldwide (a bulk of it in China), Qareeb Qareeb Single and Sairat are among the ...