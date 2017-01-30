Company
Zee launches two new channels in Africa

Zee Bollymovies and Zee Bollynova will broadcast on Africa's Kwese TV

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Expanding offerings in Africa, Zee Entertainment on Monday announced the launch of two new channels -- Zee Bollymovies and Zee Bollynova -- which will broadcast on Africa's Kwese TV.

"Zee Entertainment today announced the launch of two new channels, Zee Bollymovies and Zee Bollynova, which will broadcast on Africa's new pay-TV network Kwese TV," Zee Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said in a statement.

"Our two previously launched, specially customised channels, Zee World and Zee Magic, have been warmly received by viewers, resulting in a three-fold increase in our viewership since our entry into the continent in 2015. This...Has encouraged us to introduce two new channels," ZEEL CEO - International Broadcast Business, Amit Goenka said.

Both channels are customised and dubbed in English with content adapted to suit the African viewer.

Zee Africa had earlier launched Zee World in February 2015, followed by Zee Magic in October 2015 which are both premium, fully dubbed English and French channels respectively.

