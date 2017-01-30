Zee launches two new channels in Africa

Expanding offerings in Africa, Entertainment on Monday announced the launch of two new channels -- Bollymovies and Bollynova -- which will broadcast on Africa's Kwese TV.

" Entertainment today announced the launch of two new channels, Bollymovies and Bollynova, which will broadcast on Africa's new pay-TV network Kwese TV," Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said in a statement.

"Our two previously launched, specially customised channels, World and Magic, have been warmly received by viewers, resulting in a three-fold increase in our viewership since our entry into the continent in 2015. This...Has encouraged us to introduce two new channels," ZEEL CEO - International Broadcast Business, Amit Goenka said.

Both channels are customised and dubbed in English with content adapted to suit the African viewer.

had earlier launched World in February 2015, followed by Magic in October 2015 which are both premium, fully dubbed English and French channels respectively.