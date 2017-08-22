Zee, STAR top list of India media groups

Zee, STAR and Times continue to dominate the list of top 10 media groups in India. The march of TV distribution firms has been one of the biggest changes the listing has seen in five years. Tata Sky and Bharti Airtel are now firmly entrenched in the top 10. This follows the global norm wherein some of the largest media firms are the ones with a hold on distribution. Comcast, the world’s biggest media company at $80.4 billion or Rs 514,560 crore in revenues, is a distribution monolith. The second change? Except for Times, HT Media and Jagran, there are no ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?