Zee Tamil goes for the kill as churn grows

One of the country’s top television viewership markets - Tamil Nadu - is in the midst of change. Sun TV, once the indisputable leader in Tamil general entertainment, is seeing the gap narrow with its rivals as they dish out bold and attractive fare to woo audiences. The churn comes as Tamil viewers, for long considered conservative, follow their Hindi counterparts, embracing shows regarded as edgy. During the telecast of Bigg Boss Tamil between June and September 2017, for instance, Sun TV’s viewership share, which historically hovered in the 60-65 per cent bracket, ...