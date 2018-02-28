Zee5's brand campaign highlights multilingual content as USP

The video streaming market is a cluttered space with digital services of network companies as well as pure-play rivals vying for eyeballs.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which has recently launched its new digital entertainment platform called ZEE5, has come up with a music video-style brand campaign that seeks to highlight the new platform as one distinguished with content in an array of regional languages. The multilingual “brand anthem”, titled “Apni bhasha mein feel hai” and set to catchy tunes by film musician Amit Trivedi, is close to three minutes ...