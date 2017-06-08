ZEEL buys balance 49% in India Webportal for Rs 197 cr

"In line with the strategy to consolidate digital businesses, the Board of Directors of the company...Approved acquisition of balance 49 per cent equity stake
in India Webportal
Pvt Ltd, a 51 per cent subsidiary of the company, for $30.7 million (Rs 197.47 crore)," ZEEL
said in a BSE filing.
India Webportal
distributes media content on digital platforms through various websites including India.Com, Bollywoodlife.Com and Cricketcountry.Com.
Its existing shareholders are MMC Investments Holding Company (44 per cent stake) and Ashok Kurien (4 per cent stake).
