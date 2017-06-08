ZEEL buys balance 49% in India Webportal for Rs 197 cr

(ZEEL) on Thursday said it is acquiring the balance 49 per cent equity in its subsidiary Pvt Ltd for $30.7 million (Rs 197.47 crore) to consolidate the digital business.

The company will also acquire 12.5 per cent in for $2.5 million (Rs 16.08 crore).

distributes media content on digital platforms through various websites including India.Com, Bollywoodlife.Com and Cricketcountry.Com.

Its existing shareholders are MMC Investments Holding Company (44 per cent stake) and Ashok Kurien (4 per cent stake).

is a technology start-up which has developed an in-video discovery platform.