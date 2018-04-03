Zensar bags four-year deal worth $79 mn from San Diego for network services

Technology firm on Tuesday said it has bagged a four-year deal from the City of for network services for a deal value of up to $79 million.

The contract has the option of extension of two additional two-year terms with the total not to exceed contract value is approximately $79 million, said in a statement.

"We are pleased the City of selected as its provider to manage its network services. is committed to provide the City with exceptional customer service and delivery of the most up-to-date technology solutions," CEO and MD Sandeep Kishore said.

will deliver the services out of and its nearshore NOC based in Dallas, which will create additional jobs within North America, the company said.

"The team working on this project will be dedicated to the City of San Diego, with the key employees located within blocks of the downtown City campus at WeWork and the rest of the team at Zensar's network operating centre (NOC) in Dallas, Texas, where the city's current data centre is also located," the statement said.

This partnership aims to make the City of more transparent and accountable while enhancing security all at a lower cost for taxpayers, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

"We look forward to working with on several new projects to help modernise and improve the City's network as we replace aging technology with new digital infrastructure to better serve our residents," Faulconer added.