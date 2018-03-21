Zensar to acquire insurance solutions firm Cynosure for $33 million

Midsize IT services company on Wednesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the US-based Inc. for a consideration of about $33 million (Rs 2.15 billion). The consideration also includes deferred payments upon the acquired entity achieving the performance targets over the next 24 years post the closure, the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges. Chicago-headquartered which reported $20 million in revenues in calendar year 2017 provides platform implementation services to Property and Casualty (P&C) carriers, a huge compliment to what offers in that space. The acquisition will be funded by a mix of internal accruals and external debt. Owned by Software Inc., a California-headquartered NYSE listed company, is a software platform which integrates multiple processes of the sectors such as policy, billing, claims and customer engagements. This helps the to launch products faster. will also bring platform capabilities in the segment which help to make a further inroad into the fast-growing software market. The vertical currently accounts for approximately 15 per cent of Zensar’s overall revenues. Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises and said: “ is one of the focus areas for The combined capabilities of Cynosure, with its capabilities in the P&C sector and Zensar’s digital expertise, will augment the company’s growth.” “The digitalization of the sector with reference to its products, sales channels and consumer engagement is increasingly driven by digital technologies,” said Sandeep Kishore, CEO & MD of “ bring successful implementations, providing core system modernization with rich customer relationships that will serve as a significant value addition to our offerings.” which has a team of around 150 experts globally, has an offshore development centre in Bengaluru. The management and team will become a part of Zensar’s vertical. This will be Zensar’s third acquisition in the last 18 months, focussing on the digital space.

In March last year, the Pune-headquartered company had acquired retail technology provider Keystone Logic Solutions for about Rs 1.32 billion. Prior to this, in November 2016, the company had acquired UK-based Foolproof, which provides design and consulting services for customer experience.