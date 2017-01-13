Zhihu, a Quora clone, is now worth a billion dollars

Quora, that Q&A site you used a few years back and then forgot about, is not having as much luck as its Chinese clone. Zhihu, launched two years after Quora, is now a start-up “unicorn” after it secured $100 million in series D funding.

The investment and valuation are today confirmed by Kai-Fu Lee, former China boss turned start-up investor and an early backer of Zhihu, reports Technode.

Sixteen new start-up unicorns emerged in Asia last year, fewer than in 2015. Of those, all but five were Chinese start-ups.

Zhihu, with 65 million registered users, of whom 18.5 million are daily active users, saw 6 million questions and 23 million answers in 2016.





The start-up has managed to survive despite the onslaught of a tech giant. Baidu, China’s top search engine, has a Yahoo Answers-style section, but has clung onto the intellectual mantle it forged by starting out focusing on tech and entrepreneurial topics. It generates revenue from accounts, ads, and Live, in which users pay a fee for head-to-head sessions with top experts.

last raised funding in 2014, trousering $80 million at a $900 million valuation.