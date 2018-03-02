JUST IN
Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah steps down after 10 years

He will be a part of the company till March 31

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pankaj Chaddah, zomato
Pankaj Chaddah

Pankaj Chaddah, co-founder of online restaurant guide and food ordering app Zomato has resigned from the company after serving 10 years saying he will take a few months break and start something new. In his letter to the employees posted today on the company's blog, Chaddah said: I have been thinking of moving on for sometime now, but I didn't want to leave when the company really needed me to be around". Stating that the company has been going through some rough times in the last two years, he said "now that the company is in good shape, I think its a good time". He will be a part of the company till March 31.

First Published: Fri, March 02 2018. 00:42 IST

