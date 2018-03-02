Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah steps down after 10 years

Pankaj Chaddah, co-founder of online restaurant guide and food ordering app has resigned from the company after serving 10 years saying he will take a few months break and start something new. In his letter to the employees posted today on the company's blog, Chaddah said: I have been thinking of moving on for sometime now, but I didn't want to leave when the company really needed me to be around". Stating that the company has been going through some rough times in the last two years, he said "now that the company is in good shape, I think its a good time". He will be a part of the company till March 31.

[1/2] - After 10 yrs, I am moving on from @Zomato to try out something new. I’ll continue to play an active role till the end of this month. Have been thinking about this for a while, and the timing seems right today as is back to being a rocket-ship