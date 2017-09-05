Zomato has cut losses; gears up for fight with rivals

Just around a year and half earlier, Zomato, the food ordering and restaurant discovery platform, was vulnerable. In the foodtech meltdown that saw at least two dozen companies being shut, the Gurugram-based entity faced its own challenges. The business was floundering, it got backlash from users for advertising on pornography sites and the losses were mounting. It was timely advice and guidance from Sanjeev Bikchandani, founder and executive vice-chairman of Info Edge, the main investor in Zomato, which helped in keeping the company afloat. Amid the turmoil, Zomato founders ...