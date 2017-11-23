Zoomcar to have a fleet of 25,000 cars, half of them EVs, in 2 years

Setting a new trend in shared and electric mobility, the car rental company on Thursday said fifty percent of its fleet would be electric vehicles in the next two years.

This will be big number since the promoters of the self-drive platform have been planning to build a fleet of 25,000 vehicles in the next 2 years as compared to 3,000 cars being currently run by the company across 27 cities in the country.

"An electric car has all the right ingredients of being a convenient vehicle to drive within the city. On top it, the battery capacity is going to be in the range of 300-400 km per single charge in the next two years. As driving an EV is lot easier, women, in particular, are expected to prefer EVs more in coming days," Greg Moran, co-founder and CEO of Bangalore-based car rental company said here.

The company has added 20 model cars to its fleet of 200 cars in Hyderabad on Thursday after it had launched the EV initiative in Mysore last week in partnership with Mahindra Electric.

As per its policy has taken these EVs on lease, financed by Mahindra Finance. Apart from convenience and pollution free drive, is offering these EVs at the lowest rental of Rs 60-Rs 70 per hour, according to Greg.

believes that rent-a-car model makes a big sense for the customers as well as the company and thus offers a lot of growth potential despite the popularity of cab hailing platforms."Cab hailing platform is used by a customer to travel from one point to an other point with average billing of Rs 200-Rs 300 for Ola and Uber while in our self-drive model, the vehicles are rented for a flexible travel plan and the customers are spending Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per booking," he said.

plans to expand its services, including the EV fleet to new cities and also looks to increase the number of vehicles in existing locations to achieve the targeted 8-fold growth in the next 24 months. In addition to the leased vehicles, it has also started roping in private cars from owners when not used by them.

Zoomcar's EV push gives a demand boost for models of Mahindra Electric, which has so far been able to sell about 3000 units since last year. "We currently produce 4 models of this car. As a typical car owner spends 95 percent of his or her time within the city, EVs will make a perfect choice for new car buyers in cities," Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said.

Mahindra Electric's cars comes with a mileage of 140 kms for a single charge. The EVs are not yet been considered for inter-city drive as the charging ecosystem was not yet been created.