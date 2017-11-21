Zuari Agro approves raising up to Rs 400 crore
BS Web Team
Last Updated at November 21, 2017 11:43 IST
Zuari Agro Chemicals facility
The board of Zuari Agro
Chemicals Ltd has approved raising up to Rs 400 crore of funds by issuing equity shares through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, the company said in a statement to stock exchanges on Tuesday.
Zuari Agro
also said in the statement that it could alternatively use any other permissible mode or a combination in one or more tranches.
The board has constituted a committee for implementation of the fundraising plan.
First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 11:43 IST
