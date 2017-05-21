Zuari Agro Chemicals approves Rs 1,300 cr to revamp ammonia-urea plants

As a result, the urea capacity will increase from 1,350 tonnes per day to 1,800 tonnes per day

Zuari Agro Chemicals today said its board has approved revamp of its ammonia-urea plants at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore. In a filing to the BSE, the company informed that the board at its meeting held on May 19 "considered and approved the integrated revamp of ammonia-urea plants at a cost of approx Rs 1,300 crore". As a result, the urea capacity will increase from 1,350 tonnes per day to 1,800 tonnes per day while energy per tonne of urea will be 5.39 Gcal as against existing 6.67 Gcal. Zuari Agro Chemicals has an integrtated facility in Goa with an annual installed capacity of 9,46,000 tonnes of fertilisers. The entire manufacturing facility comprises four separate plants, namely ammonia, urea, NPK A and NPK B. Saron Poddar-led Zuari group had acquired a controlling stake in Vijay Mallya's UB group firm Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers.

on Sunday said its board has approved revamp of its plants at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore.



In a filing to the BSE, the company informed that the board at its meeting held on May 19 "considered and approved the integrated revamp of plants at a cost of approx Rs 1,300 crore".



As a result, the capacity will increase from 1,350 tonnes per day to 1,800 tonnes per day while energy per tonne of will be 5.39 Gcal as against existing 6.67 Gcal.



has an integrated facility in with an annual installed capacity of 9,46,000 tonnes of fertilisers.



The entire manufacturing facility comprises four separate plants, namely ammonia, urea, NPK A and NPK B.



Saron Poddar-led Zuari group had acquired a controlling stake in Vijay Mallya's UB group firm & Fertilisers.

Press Trust of India