Zydus adds muscle with US buy

String of brand buying in India to give it more diversified portfolio

Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare (also known as Zydus Cadila) is expanding, with a string of acquisitions in India and abroad. On Thursday, the Pankaj Patel-led company acquired Sentynl Therapeutics, making a foray in the high-margin speciality business in the US. The company is hoping for a 25% boost in US revenues in the coming financial year, banking on this deal. At home, Cadila has acquired eight brands in the maternal care, cough and anaesthesia segments from AstraZeneca, for an undisclosed amount. So far in 12 months, this is five product and ...

Sohini Das & Aneesh Phadnis