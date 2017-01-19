Zydus Cadila acquires US-based Sentynl Therapeutics

The transaction will be earnings per share accretive

on Thursday has said that it has acquired Sentynl Therapeutics, a US-based pharma company specialised in marketing of products in the pain management segment.



The will be EPS (earnings per share) accretive, said in a statement.



With this acquisition, it said the company makes a foray into the specialty pain market in the valued at USD 8 billion.



"It gains access to the specialty distribution network and a large prescriber base....This will also enable the Zydus group to leverage its existing assets in the US," it added.



Speaking on the development Pankaj R Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, said: "...The of Sentynl opens up a new business avenue for in the specialty prescription segment in the US."



It said the is solely funded by of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.



Leerink Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Sentynl on the transaction.

Press Trust of India