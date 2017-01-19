Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

CCI imposes Rs 206 crore penalty on seven cement companies
Business Standard

Zydus Cadila acquires US-based Sentynl Therapeutics

The transaction will be earnings per share accretive

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zydus
Zydus

Zydus Cadila on Thursday has said that it has acquired Sentynl Therapeutics, a US-based pharma company specialised in marketing of products in the pain management segment.

The transaction will be EPS (earnings per share) accretive, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.



With this acquisition, it said the company makes a foray into the specialty pain market in the US valued at USD 8 billion.

"It gains access to the specialty distribution network and a large prescriber base....This acquisition will also enable the Zydus group to leverage its existing assets in the US," it added.

Speaking on the development Pankaj R Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Zydus Cadila said: "...The acquisition of Sentynl opens up a new business avenue for us in the specialty prescription segment in the US."

It said the acquisition is solely funded by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Leerink Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Sentynl on the transaction.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Zydus Cadila acquires US-based Sentynl Therapeutics

The transaction will be earnings per share accretive

The transaction will be earnings per share accretive Zydus Cadila on Thursday has said that it has acquired Sentynl Therapeutics, a US-based pharma company specialised in marketing of products in the pain management segment.

The transaction will be EPS (earnings per share) accretive, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

With this acquisition, it said the company makes a foray into the specialty pain market in the US valued at USD 8 billion.

"It gains access to the specialty distribution network and a large prescriber base....This acquisition will also enable the Zydus group to leverage its existing assets in the US," it added.

Speaking on the development Pankaj R Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Zydus Cadila said: "...The acquisition of Sentynl opens up a new business avenue for us in the specialty prescription segment in the US."

It said the acquisition is solely funded by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Leerink Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Sentynl on the transaction. image
Business Standard
177 22

Zydus Cadila acquires US-based Sentynl Therapeutics

The transaction will be earnings per share accretive

Zydus Cadila on Thursday has said that it has acquired Sentynl Therapeutics, a US-based pharma company specialised in marketing of products in the pain management segment.

The transaction will be EPS (earnings per share) accretive, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

With this acquisition, it said the company makes a foray into the specialty pain market in the US valued at USD 8 billion.

"It gains access to the specialty distribution network and a large prescriber base....This acquisition will also enable the Zydus group to leverage its existing assets in the US," it added.

Speaking on the development Pankaj R Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Zydus Cadila said: "...The acquisition of Sentynl opens up a new business avenue for us in the specialty prescription segment in the US."

It said the acquisition is solely funded by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Leerink Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Sentynl on the transaction.

image
Business Standard
177 22