Zydus Cadila acquires US-based specialty drugs player Sentynl

acquired Therapeutics Inc a US-based specialty pharma company specialised in marketing of products in the pain management segment for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction will be EPS accretive.

"With this acquisition, Zydus makes a foray into the specialty pain market in the US valued at $8 billion. It gains access to the speciality distribution network and a large prescriber base. This acquisition will also enable the Zydus group to leverage its existing assets in the US," a company statement here said.

Pankaj Patel, chairman and managing director, Zydus Cadila, said: “We have always looked at opportunities that can add value to our operations and the acquisition of opens up a new business avenue for us in the speciality prescription segment in the US. This new development offers us a platform to launch more speciality products in the US market.”

is a San Diego-based commercial-stage speciality pharma company which specialises in launching unique products and revitalising marketed brands.

This acquisition is in alignment with Zydus’ strategy of entering into the speciality market space in the US market. The acquisition is solely funded by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. Leerink Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to on the transaction.

Business Standard had earlier reported that Zydus was looking for buyouts in the US market.